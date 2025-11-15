Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit declines 4.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.05% to Rs 48.92 crore

Net profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) declined 4.99% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 48.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.48.9247.4710.3012.8510.2610.959.4010.358.198.62

