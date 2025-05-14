V I P Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 494.21 crore

Net Loss of V I P Industries reported to Rs 27.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 494.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 516.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 68.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 54.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.96% to Rs 2178.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2244.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

494.21516.322178.432244.961.321.523.788.62-6.59-5.0220.01150.29-36.88-33.25-99.0550.80-27.36-23.88-68.7954.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News