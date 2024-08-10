Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit declines 19.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.52% to Rs 385.80 croreNet profit of Saurashtra Cement declined 19.31% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.52% to Rs 385.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 446.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales385.80446.11 -14 OPM %5.996.99 -PBDT25.0332.86 -24 PBT14.7423.03 -36 NP9.8612.22 -19
