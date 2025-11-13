Rubfila International consolidated net profit rises 32.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 150.24 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International rose 32.45% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 150.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 134.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.150.24134.757.266.9413.2210.9110.518.178.006.04

