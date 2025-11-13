Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 93.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.04% to Rs 2440.91 crore

Net profit of Welspun Living declined 93.54% to Rs 12.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 201.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.04% to Rs 2440.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2873.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2440.912873.096.2812.45124.73365.8723.82280.3212.98201.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News