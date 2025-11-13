Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit declines 0.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.10% to Rs 101.63 crore

Net profit of Mindteck (India) declined 0.13% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 101.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 108.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.101.63108.237.097.949.0310.157.889.017.567.57

