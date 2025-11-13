Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit declines 93.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.52% to Rs 58.92 crore

Net profit of Dolat Algotech declined 93.24% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 59.52% to Rs 58.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.58.92145.5634.1071.628.7093.688.1793.114.5166.71

