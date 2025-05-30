Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.85% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net Loss of Shah Construction Company reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.85% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.50% to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

