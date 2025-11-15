Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 76.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 21.59 crore

Net profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises declined 76.07% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 21.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.5920.2410.3829.592.095.721.795.200.953.97

