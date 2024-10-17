RVNL spurts on bagging Rs 270-cr contract from Maha Metro

Rail Vikas Nigam gained 4.97% to Rs 503.35 after the company informed that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a contract worth Rs 270 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) for metro station contract.

The project involves construction of seven elevated metro stations in Reach 3A namely Hingna Mount View, Rajiv Nagar, Wanadongri, APMC, Raipur Hingna Bus Station and Hingna and three elevated stations in Reach 4A at Pardi, Kapsi Khurd, and Transport Nagar of Nagpur Metro Rail Project (NMRP) Phase 2.

The cost of the project is Rs 270 crore and it is to be executed within 30 months.

