Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries rose 29.49% to Rs 42.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 320.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 270.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.320.91270.1318.8118.7467.4154.3554.2543.7342.5932.89

