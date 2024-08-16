Vishvprabha Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:58 AM IST
Sales rise 138.10% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net loss of Vishvprabha Ventures reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 138.10% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.000.84 138 OPM %16.0019.05 -PBDT0.310.09 244 PBT-0.060.07 PL NP-0.090.07 PL

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

