Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 109.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 205.54 crore

Net Loss of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 109.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 205.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 173.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales205.54173.91 18 OPM %72.2466.86 -PBDT101.3843.52 133 PBT68.0613.45 406 NP-109.12-3.74 -2818

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

