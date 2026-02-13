Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 109.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 205.54 crore

Net Loss of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 109.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 205.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 173.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.205.54173.9172.2466.86101.3843.5268.0613.45-109.12-3.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News