Kilburn Engineering partners with Komline-Sanderson Corporation

Kilburn Engineering has entered into a definitive Master Agreement with Komline-Sanderson Corporation (KSC), a New Jersey-based global provider of process and environmental equipment.
Under the terms of the agreement, Kilburn will provide manufacturing, engineering, field, and sales representation services to Komline-Sanderson. The collaboration leverages Kilburn's engineering and manufacturing capabilities with KSC's global reach, strengthening the ability to serve customers worldwide and introducing advanced solutions to India.
Key highlights of the agreement include:Manufacturing Partnership - Kilburn will exclusively manufacture turbo dryers and paddle dryers for KSC, adhering to international quality standards. Turbo dryers are widely used across food & agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, minerals, and biomass industries, where efficient and uniform drying is essential. Engineering Services - Kilburn will provide detailed engineering, including CAD design, for KSC's global projects. Field Services - Kilburn will support installation, commissioning, and maintenance of equipment both in India and internationally. Sales Representation - Kilburn has been appointed as a sales representative for KSC's turbo dryers and rotary atomizers in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app