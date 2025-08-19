Kilburn Engineering partners with Komline-Sanderson Corporation

Kilburn Engineering has entered into a definitive Master Agreement with Komline-Sanderson Corporation (KSC), a New Jersey-based global provider of process and environmental equipment.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kilburn will provide manufacturing, engineering, field, and sales representation services to Komline-Sanderson. The collaboration leverages Kilburn's engineering and manufacturing capabilities with KSC's global reach, strengthening the ability to serve customers worldwide and introducing advanced solutions to India.

Key highlights of the agreement include:

Manufacturing Partnership - Kilburn will exclusively manufacture turbo dryers and paddle dryers for KSC, adhering to international quality standards. Turbo dryers are widely used across food & agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, minerals, and biomass industries, where efficient and uniform drying is essential. Engineering Services - Kilburn will provide detailed engineering, including CAD design, for KSC's global projects. Field Services - Kilburn will support installation, commissioning, and maintenance of equipment both in India and internationally. Sales Representation - Kilburn has been appointed as a sales representative for KSC's turbo dryers and rotary atomizers in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News