Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Commercial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Supreme Commercial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 47.48% to Rs 2.05 crore

Net profit of Supreme Commercial Enterprises rose 600.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 47.48% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.051.39 47 OPM %13.172.16 -PBDT0.270.03 800 PBT0.270.03 800 NP0.210.03 600

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Info Edge CFO, Chintan Thakkar resigns

Kilburn Engineering partners with Komline-Sanderson Corporation

GNG Electronics increases corporate guarantee extended for Electronics Bazaar (FZC)

L T Foods expands its Meal Kit portfolio

Indian Oil Corporation signs MoU with Air India

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story