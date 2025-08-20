Supreme Commercial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.48% to Rs 2.05 crore

Net profit of Supreme Commercial Enterprises rose 600.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 47.48% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.051.3913.172.160.270.030.270.030.210.03

