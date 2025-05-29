Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 311.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.95% to Rs 32.26 croreNet profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 311.54% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 32.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 152.63% to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.23% to Rs 124.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
