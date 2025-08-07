Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.13% to Rs 35.35 crore

Net profit of Sagardeep Alloys rose 47.83% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.13% to Rs 35.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.3530.181.442.450.600.490.450.330.340.23

