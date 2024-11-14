Platinum Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 63.59% to Rs 99.64 crore

Net profit of Platinum Industries rose 23.34% to Rs 14.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 63.59% to Rs 99.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.99.6460.9115.1426.5619.9815.9019.4015.1614.2711.57

