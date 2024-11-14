Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Platinum Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Sales rise 63.59% to Rs 99.64 crore

Net profit of Platinum Industries rose 23.34% to Rs 14.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 63.59% to Rs 99.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales99.6460.91 64 OPM %15.1426.56 -PBDT19.9815.90 26 PBT19.4015.16 28 NP14.2711.57 23

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

