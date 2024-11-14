Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit rises 3.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.28% to Rs 23.71 crore

Net profit of Reliable Data Services rose 3.23% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.28% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

