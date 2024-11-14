Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit rises 3.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Sales rise 31.28% to Rs 23.71 crore

Net profit of Reliable Data Services rose 3.23% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.28% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.7118.06 31 OPM %12.5714.34 -PBDT1.881.99 -6 PBT1.741.79 -3 NP1.281.24 3

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

