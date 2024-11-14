Galactico Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 86.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.94% to Rs 5.40 crore

Net profit of Galactico Corporate Services rose 86.67% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.404.5417.5913.661.140.830.890.590.560.30

