Galactico Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 86.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.94% to Rs 5.40 croreNet profit of Galactico Corporate Services rose 86.67% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.404.54 19 OPM %17.5913.66 -PBDT1.140.83 37 PBT0.890.59 51 NP0.560.30 87
