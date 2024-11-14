Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Galactico Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 86.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Galactico Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 86.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Sales rise 18.94% to Rs 5.40 crore

Net profit of Galactico Corporate Services rose 86.67% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.404.54 19 OPM %17.5913.66 -PBDT1.140.83 37 PBT0.890.59 51 NP0.560.30 87

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

