Sampre Nutritions standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.98% to Rs 7.27 crore

Net profit of Sampre Nutritions declined 66.67% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.98% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.275.9613.8919.300.560.670.120.360.120.36

