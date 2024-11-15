Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sampre Nutritions standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 15 2024
Sales rise 21.98% to Rs 7.27 crore

Net profit of Sampre Nutritions declined 66.67% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.98% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.275.96 22 OPM %13.8919.30 -PBDT0.560.67 -16 PBT0.120.36 -67 NP0.120.36 -67

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

