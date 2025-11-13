Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit declines 5.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.98% to Rs 29876.01 crore

Net profit of Samvardhana Motherson International declined 5.99% to Rs 827.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 879.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 29876.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27668.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.29876.0127668.358.748.852491.032345.251273.171242.41827.00879.74

