Entero Healthcare Solutions standalone net profit declines 62.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.24% to Rs 83.22 crore

Net profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions declined 62.82% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.24% to Rs 83.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 112.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.83.22112.83-15.13-5.3810.9322.357.6120.225.7015.33

