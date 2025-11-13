Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company consolidated net profit declines 33.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.36% to Rs 132.28 crore

Net profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company declined 33.58% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.36% to Rs 132.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 126.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.132.28126.7514.7619.9419.0125.9716.2223.1914.2621.47

