Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company consolidated net profit declines 33.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company consolidated net profit declines 33.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.36% to Rs 132.28 crore

Net profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company declined 33.58% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.36% to Rs 132.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 126.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales132.28126.75 4 OPM %14.7619.94 -PBDT19.0125.97 -27 PBT16.2223.19 -30 NP14.2621.47 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit declines 69.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit declines 12.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions standalone net profit declines 62.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 34.72% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story