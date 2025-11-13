W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit declines 69.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.67% to Rs 16.81 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co declined 69.51% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 37.67% to Rs 16.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.16.8126.978.7414.421.905.981.225.491.003.28

