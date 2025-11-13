Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit declines 12.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.20% to Rs 569.69 crore

Net profit of Garware Hi Tech Films declined 12.50% to Rs 91.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.20% to Rs 569.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 620.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.569.69620.5820.9722.05131.20148.32120.39138.1291.23104.26

