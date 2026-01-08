Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 118.37, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.38% in last one year as compared to a 10.15% rally in NIFTY and a 22.23% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 118.37, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 25915.25. The Sensex is at 84313.4, down 0.76%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has gained around 1.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28692.4, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 130.11 lakh shares in last one month.