Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 118.37, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.38% in last one year as compared to a 10.15% rally in NIFTY and a 22.23% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 118.37, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 25915.25. The Sensex is at 84313.4, down 0.76%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has gained around 1.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28692.4, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 130.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 118.24, down 1.32% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd jumped 19.38% in last one year as compared to a 10.15% rally in NIFTY and a 22.23% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 67.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 25,900 level; European mrkt decline

Meesho slips on senior management changes, lock-in expiry overhang

Niyogin Fintech posts 91% jump revenue; ;loan AUM rises to Rs 321 crore

Ipca Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.08%, rises for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd up for fifth session

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story