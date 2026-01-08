Meesho slips on senior management changes, lock-in expiry overhang

Meesho dropped 4.36% to Rs 165.65 after the company disclosed changes in its senior management, triggering concerns around leadership churn.

In an exchange filing, Meesho said Megha Agarwal, General Manager Business and a senior management personnel, tendered her resignation on 7 January 2026. The company added that detailed disclosures will be made at the prescribed time.

Separately, the company announced an internal role change. Milan Partani, currently General Manager User Growth and Content Commerce, will assume the role of General Manager Commerce Platform and will continue to be classified as a senior management personnel.

The stock had already come under pressure in the previous session, slipping about 5% after the expiry of a one-month shareholder lock-in period. Around 10.99 crore shares, or nearly 2% of the companys outstanding equity, reportedly became eligible for trading following the lock-in expiry. Market participants noted that eligibility does not necessarily translate into immediate selling.

Meesho made its stock market debut on 10 December 2025. The stock is up 49.23% over its IPO price of Rs 111 and has gained 2.76% from its listing price of Rs 161.20. Post listing, the stock surged 57.97% from its listing price to hit a record high of Rs 254.65 on 18 December 2025, before witnessing profit-taking. The stock is currently down about 35% from its peak levels. The companys initial public offering had seen strong investor demand, with the issue subscribed 79.03 times. The IPO was open for subscription between December 3 and December 5 at a price band of Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share.

Meesho has said it plans to use the IPO proceeds to strengthen its cloud infrastructure, invest in technology and AI talent, scale up marketing and brand-building initiatives, pursue inorganic growth opportunities and meet general corporate requirements. Meesho operates a multi-sided e-commerce platform connecting consumers, sellers, logistics partners and content creators. Order fulfilment is handled through its in-house logistics arm, Valmo, along with third-party logistics partners. For the quarter ended September 2025, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 700.72 crore, while revenue stood at Rs 5,577.54 crore. Net merchandise value per annual transacting seller grew at a CAGR of 16.86% between FY23 and FY25.