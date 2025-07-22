Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 97.92, down 2.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.49% rally in NIFTY and a 5.71% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 97.92, down 2.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25087.55. The Sensex is at 82271.26, up 0.09%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has lost around 0.79% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24055, down 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.86 lakh shares in last one month.