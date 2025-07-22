Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 97.92, down 2.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.49% rally in NIFTY and a 5.71% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 97.92, down 2.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25087.55. The Sensex is at 82271.26, up 0.09%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has lost around 0.79% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24055, down 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 98.08, down 2.84% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd tumbled 23.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.49% rally in NIFTY and a 5.71% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 67.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

