Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 0.24%, rises for fifth straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27774.6, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 238.69 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 116.9, up 0.04% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 5.51% in last one year as compared to a 7.78% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.23% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.