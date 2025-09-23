Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 1.7%

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 111.82, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.91% drop in NIFTY and a 1.76% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 111.82, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25186.7. The Sensex is at 82118.71, down 0.05%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has risen around 17.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27154.3, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 243.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 248.14 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 112.15, up 1.86% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is down 18.65% in last one year as compared to a 2.91% drop in NIFTY and a 1.76% drop in the Nifty Auto index.