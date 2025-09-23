Canara Bank rises for third consecutive session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 120.24, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.02% in last one year as compared to a 2.91% slide in NIFTY and a 2.86% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has gained around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55284.75, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 178.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 174.91 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 120.56, up 1.07% on the day. Canara Bank is up 10.02% in last one year as compared to a 2.91% slide in NIFTY and a 2.86% slide in the Nifty Bank index. The PE of the stock is 6.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.