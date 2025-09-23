Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank rises for third consecutive session

Canara Bank rises for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 120.24, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.02% in last one year as compared to a 2.91% slide in NIFTY and a 2.86% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 120.24, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25186.7. The Sensex is at 82118.71, down 0.05%. Canara Bank has gained around 10.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has gained around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55284.75, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 178.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 174.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 120.56, up 1.07% on the day. Canara Bank is up 10.02% in last one year as compared to a 2.91% slide in NIFTY and a 2.86% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vikran Engg slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 85% QoQ to Rs 6 cr

Jubilant Pharmova appoints Arun Kumar Sharma as CFO

Brand Concepts Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nifty below 25,200 level; media shares decline

Government approves release of 25 lakh additional LPG connections under Ujjwala Yojana in FY26

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story