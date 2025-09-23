MRF Ltd soars 1.86%, Gains for third straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 155700, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.98% in last one year as compared to a 2.91% gain in NIFTY and a 1.76% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 155700, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25186.7. The Sensex is at 82118.71, down 0.05%. MRF Ltd has added around 6.1% in last one month.