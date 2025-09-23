Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRF Ltd soars 1.86%, Gains for third straight session

MRF Ltd soars 1.86%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 155700, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.98% in last one year as compared to a 2.91% gain in NIFTY and a 1.76% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 155700, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25186.7. The Sensex is at 82118.71, down 0.05%. MRF Ltd has added around 6.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27154.3, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7703 shares today, compared to the daily average of 8971 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

