Sanblue Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.29% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net Loss of Sanblue Corporation reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 1.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.