Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit declines 97.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 62.99% to Rs 119.94 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Toolroom declined 97.33% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 62.99% to Rs 119.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 324.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.62% to Rs 54.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.17% to Rs 889.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 555.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.