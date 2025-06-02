Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit declines 97.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit declines 97.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 62.99% to Rs 119.94 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Toolroom declined 97.33% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 62.99% to Rs 119.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 324.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.62% to Rs 54.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.17% to Rs 889.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 555.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales119.94324.10 -63 889.63555.43 60 OPM %1.5316.92 -6.3213.60 - PBDT1.8757.44 -97 58.7378.14 -25 PBT1.7657.41 -97 58.3178.11 -25 NP1.4453.88 -97 54.4873.25 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

