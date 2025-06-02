ZRZ Bioenergy standalone net profit declines 63.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of ZRZ Bioenergy declined 63.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.49% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.10% to Rs 1.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.