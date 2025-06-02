Home / Markets / Capital Market News / East West Freight Carriers consolidated net profit declines 94.70% in the March 2025 quarter

East West Freight Carriers consolidated net profit declines 94.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 13.44% to Rs 58.93 crore

Net profit of East West Freight Carriers declined 94.70% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.44% to Rs 58.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.75% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.90% to Rs 285.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales58.9368.08 -13 285.35208.43 37 OPM %2.445.24 -3.785.97 - PBDT0.808.63 -91 4.1010.59 -61 PBT0.517.79 -93 2.348.63 -73 NP0.326.04 -95 1.296.37 -80

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

