East West Freight Carriers consolidated net profit declines 94.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of East West Freight Carriers declined 94.70% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.44% to Rs 58.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.75% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.90% to Rs 285.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.