Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Triveni Turbine Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd and Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 December 2024.

Triveni Turbine Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd and Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 December 2024.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd lost 6.82% to Rs 421.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 83395 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23859 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd crashed 5.64% to Rs 778.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

LTIMindtree Ltd tumbled 5.33% to Rs 6225.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5626 shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd corrected 5.20% to Rs 5370.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6373 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2475 shares in the past one month.

More From This Section

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd shed 4.79% to Rs 795. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17429 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35601 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News