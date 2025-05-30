Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 734.30 crore

Net profit of Sangam (India) declined 30.31% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 734.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 701.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.10% to Rs 31.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 2856.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2628.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales734.30701.12 5 2856.952628.06 9 OPM %7.869.51 -8.568.20 - PBDT44.3147.03 -6 165.33156.84 5 PBT14.4620.91 -31 50.8460.03 -15 NP9.5213.66 -30 31.8040.82 -22

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

