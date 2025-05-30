Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 734.30 crore

Net profit of Sangam (India) declined 30.31% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 734.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 701.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.10% to Rs 31.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.71% to Rs 2856.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2628.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

734.30701.122856.952628.067.869.518.568.2044.3147.03165.33156.8414.4620.9150.8460.039.5213.6631.8040.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News