Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 827.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.73% to Rs 169.87 crore

Net Loss of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reported to Rs 827.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 783.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.73% to Rs 169.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 209.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3327.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3267.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.59% to Rs 698.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 798.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

