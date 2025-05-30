Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 54.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.05% to Rs 121.68 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills rose 54.07% to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 121.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.59% to Rs 15.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 494.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 453.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

