Campus Activewear standalone net profit declines 19.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.13% to Rs 339.16 crore

Net profit of Campus Activewear declined 19.38% to Rs 25.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 339.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 353.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

