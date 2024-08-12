Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Campus Activewear standalone net profit declines 19.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:26 PM IST
Sales decline 4.13% to Rs 339.16 crore

Net profit of Campus Activewear declined 19.38% to Rs 25.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 339.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 353.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales339.16353.76 -4 OPM %15.2618.71 -PBDT50.3359.47 -15 PBT34.0942.40 -20 NP25.3831.48 -19

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

