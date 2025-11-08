Sanghvi Movers standalone net profit declines 22.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.09% to Rs 136.49 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers declined 22.71% to Rs 22.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.09% to Rs 136.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.136.49128.6542.3053.3961.6570.8130.5237.3422.7029.37

