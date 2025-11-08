Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 3.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.51% to Rs 19.44 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers rose 3.03% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.51% to Rs 19.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19.4419.543.814.150.780.740.540.440.340.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News