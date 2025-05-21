Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanghvi Movers standalone net profit declines 8.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sanghvi Movers standalone net profit declines 8.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 1.89% to Rs 162.32 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers declined 8.99% to Rs 43.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.89% to Rs 162.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 165.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.86% to Rs 131.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.61% to Rs 540.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales162.32165.44 -2 540.95598.49 -10 OPM %54.8755.66 -52.8063.48 - PBDT91.4797.55 -6 306.43383.13 -20 PBT60.1864.37 -7 177.95251.29 -29 NP43.4547.74 -9 131.82187.94 -30

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

