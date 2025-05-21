Sanghvi Movers standalone net profit declines 8.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.89% to Rs 162.32 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers declined 8.99% to Rs 43.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.89% to Rs 162.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 165.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.86% to Rs 131.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.61% to Rs 540.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

