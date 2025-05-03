Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hemadri Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hemadri Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Hemadri Cements reported to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 85.77% to Rs 7.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales014.36 -100 7.9555.86 -86 OPM %0-25.77 --243.40-18.87 - PBDT-4.45-3.91 -14 -19.62-10.93 -80 PBT-4.85-4.39 -10 -21.22-12.81 -66 NP-10.69-2.51 -326 -27.06-10.93 -148

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 43.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Retail Finance standalone net profit rises 628.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Surana Solar reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JM Financial Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

TCS partners with Kuwait's Jazeera Airways

First Published: May 03 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story