Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 3.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.93% to Rs 624.81 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 3.53% to Rs 96.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 624.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 504.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.87% to Rs 325.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 307.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 1934.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1616.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

624.81504.161934.231616.2218.6319.9818.9319.94132.99122.73449.47409.25129.35119.38436.30397.8896.8393.53325.41307.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News