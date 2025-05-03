Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 3.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 3.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.93% to Rs 624.81 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 3.53% to Rs 96.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 624.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 504.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.87% to Rs 325.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 307.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 1934.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1616.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales624.81504.16 24 1934.231616.22 20 OPM %18.6319.98 -18.9319.94 - PBDT132.99122.73 8 449.47409.25 10 PBT129.35119.38 8 436.30397.88 10 NP96.8393.53 4 325.41307.36 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hemadri Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 43.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Retail Finance standalone net profit rises 628.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Surana Solar reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JM Financial Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 03 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story