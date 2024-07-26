Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 47.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 4:19 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 22.40% to Rs 5535.82 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank rose 47.49% to Rs 1063.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 721.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.40% to Rs 5535.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4522.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income5535.824522.91 22 OPM %61.8057.65 -PBDT1417.89960.21 48 PBT1417.89960.21 48 NP1063.46721.05 47

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

