Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 47.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bandhan Bank rose 47.49% to Rs 1063.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 721.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.40% to Rs 5535.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4522.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

