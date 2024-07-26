Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit declines 11.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.31% to Rs 19570.70 crore

Net profit of Interglobe Aviation declined 11.71% to Rs 2728.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3090.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 19570.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16683.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19570.7016683.1026.3629.824679.804498.502804.003090.702728.803090.60

