Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 45.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.79% to Rs 524.00 crore

Net profit of Sanofi India declined 45.99% to Rs 82.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 152.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 524.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 490.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.524.00490.7022.8423.13121.60123.80112.60114.6082.20152.20

